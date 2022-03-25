news, local-news,

Paramedics in the vicinity of Yarrawonga Health will transfer patients requiring care to hospitals based on a needs assessment. The health service issued a statement after Mulwala man Peter George told The Border Mail he was forced to drive his wife to Albury for treatment after paramedics informed him she could not be taken to Yarrawonga Hospital because it was after 10pm when they arrived. Yarrawonga Health said ambulance officers determined transfers on a case-by-case basis, but patients may self-present at any time to be assessed as required. IN OTHER NEWS: "Yarrawonga Health is committed to ensuring safe, high-quality care for all of its patients and residents and indeed our community and continue to work closely with other regional health services and organisations, including local ambulance, to support them," chief executive Elaine Mallows said. "We always encourage and welcome feedback from our consumers to ensure we are responsive the needs of our community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/cc82f834-6efe-406b-8272-45c55189fdb3.jpg/r0_245_4875_2999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg