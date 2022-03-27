Freight train damaged by fire in suspected engine fault near Henty
A freight train has been damaged by fire in a suspected mechanical fault near Henty.
Firefighters were called to the incident next to the Olympic Highway about 1.20pm on Sunday.
An issue in one of the locomotive's engines is suspected of sparking the incident, which was attended by Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service members.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Community group to help decide Mount Beauty water offtake site
- MLHD daily COVID-19 cases drop below 600 for first time in five days
- Walking and talking your way to better mental health
- Newly-built architectural masterpiece up for grabs in Border city
- Cam agreed to lease land for a solar farm. Then the abuse started
Fire and Rescue Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the fire was brought under control without anybody being injured.
The train is being moved north.
He said firefighters would travel with the train to ensure the blaze didn't reignite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News