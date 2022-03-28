sport, australian-rules-football,

The intensity of Jindera's pre-season training has impressed new recruit Jack Avage. Avage, 26, has crossed to the Bulldogs from Albury, where he'd played 88 games in the reserves since 2015. The challenge of regular senior action in the Hume league was already a pull and Avage has been pleasantly surprised by the professionalism under his new coach Andrew Wilson. "Albury set their standards fairly high in terms of training so I didn't know what to expect but it's been solid," he said. "It's a credit to 'Willo' because I would compare it pretty much to Albury. "I didn't think it was going to be that hard. "I didn't know too much about the Hume league. "I've been speaking to a few guys and they said it's going to be solid, but not that solid, but we're doing probably 10km a night, two nights a week, so it's fairly good going I reckon." The time felt right for a change of direction, especially with several of Avage's former Albury team-mates also heading out to join the Bulldogs. "I've been at Albury for seven years and slugged it out in the twos there," Avage said. "I was a fringe player and a bit unfit. "A few years ago, I was probably close to playing seniors and had a bit of an injury, but that's in hindsight now. "A few mates are out at Jindera like Lachie Dight, Alex Rowe and Danny Middleto, who really initiated the conversation. "I was open to it, something a bit different and I'm really looking forward to it. "It's another step back into country footy, you can pull your car up around the ground and it's a bit more relaxed. It's given me a whole new lease of life." ALSO IN SPORT Avage's brother, Charlie, has also joined Jindera as one of 20 new players across seniors and reserves. "I managed to drag him out of the woods," Avage laughed. "He probably wasn't going to play, he was a bit unlucky as well, he's had a few injuries and a bit of concussion. "He's only been there for the last few weeks but if he can train and get a bit fitter, who knows what can happen?" Avage is due to bolster Jindera's midfield having operated in the back pocket for Albury last year. "I played two senior games and that gave me a lot of experience, playing with good players like Anthony Miles and Brayden O'Hara," Avage said. "I trialled in a few different spots in the forward line and back line but I dare say there will be a bit of midfield time this year, rotating off the bench and going forward or back."

