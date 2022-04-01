sport, australian-rules-football,

You wouldn't find many football leagues across the country that don't have a side led by the same coach as the previous season. But that's exactly the case for the Upper Murray in 2022 with a new mentor at the helm of all five clubs. James McInerney and Luke Bloom have taken the reins at Cudgewa from Brayden Carey, who has returned to Beechworth, while former Border-Walwa and Culciarn mentor Craig Bosley will return to the Upper Murray competition as coach of Bullioh. Tumbarumba has replaced Quinn Rooney with 2021 recruit Hunter Clayton in the top job. Familiar faces will take charge at Corryong with 2017 flag winners Danny De Marte and Matt McNamara to co-coach, while Federal has locked in 2006 premiership player Matt Jones. New coaches generally bring with them new players, adding a further layer of unpredictability to the season. Coach: Craig Bosley 2021: Second (5-3) Gains: Clayton Bosman (North Wangaratta) Losses: Joe Bolton (Mitta United) Prospects: The Bulldogs remain on the hunt for a third successive premiership after incomplete 2020 and 2021 seasons. Have been very consistent for a number of years and should be in contention come finals time. Comment (Craig Bosley): "Our main focus has been making sure the club retains the list and tries to get a few old faces back. The club has already got strong leaders in place and the quality of players and the new faces are starting to mix in." Prediction: 3rd Coach: Danny De Marte and Matt McNamara 2021: Fourth (1-7) Gains: Jordan Palmer, Ryley Cain, Liam Potter, Mitch Potter, Dylan Nowak (Barnawartha), Brett Lefoe (Howlong) Losses: Nil Prospects: A strong off-season should see Corryong make huge inroads. The Demons are coming from a long way back, but should put themselves in finals contention. Retaining former coach Mitch Harris, Peter Jeffries and best and fairest winner Patrick Reilly will provide a strong core. Comment (Danny De Marte): "We wanted people involved in the club who haven't had the opportunity because of COVID. Sam Cross' circumstances are much the same as last year, it depends on work and family commitments because he's in Melbourne. We've been speaking to Nathan Grimes who is in Melbourne as well. The club holds a pretty special place in my heart." Prediction: 4th RELATED: Coach: James McInerney and Luke Bloom 2021: First (9-0) Gains: Haydn Cook (Federal), Jack McInerney, Yarrod Hamilton Losses: Brayden Carey, Dayne Carey (Beechworth), Robert Phibbs, Jay Dale (Chiltern) Prospects: If not for COVID, the Blues could possibly have two more premierships to their name. Have lost two games since 2019 and will be in the conversation again despite the key departures of Brayden and Dayne Carey. Comment (James McInerney): "We'll have another crack this year and try to finish it off. Luke (Bloom) has played in a few senior flags and has a pretty good footy brain and I'll be the front man who talks to everyone. We've managed to keep most of the list together and were able to hang onto Kylin Morey which is big for us." Prediction: 2nd Coach: Matt Jones 2021: Fifth (0-7) Gains: Harry Pole (Wodonga), Clint Gilson (North Albury), Cameron Sheather, Dylan Haycraft Losses: Haydn Cook (Cudgewa), Dave Hansford, Matt Martin, Bart Hanrahan, Beau Campbell-Woods, Mark Fabris, Steve O'Callaghan, Steven Galt, Matt Kendall Prospects: Federal have battled a player shortage in the pre-season which doesn't bode well for the Swans' finals aspirations. Three weeks out from round one, Federal has around 20 players on its senior list. Comment (Leigh Paton): "We're staying positive and we're not giving up. We've got plenty of kids playing footy and netball this year. We pride ourselves on being a family club with good kids." Prediction: 5th Coach: Hunter Clayton 2021: Third (5-3) Gains: Connor Clayton, Chris Volkov, Isaac Lampe, Tyler Lampe (Lavington) Losses: Harry Nunn (Thurgoona) Prospects: Tumbarumba were big improvers in 2021 and matched it with the top sides before the season was cut short. Have kept losses to a minimum and added experience, namely 2021 Lavington reserves best and fairest Connor Clayton, making them the team to beat. Comment (Hunter Clayton): "Our recruits give us someone with Ovens and Murray experience on every part of the ground. We've had our best and fairest winner Finn Debono recommit which was huge as well. It's my first coaching role, so it's a learning curve. I think I'm learning as much off the boys as they're learning off me." Prediction: 1st

