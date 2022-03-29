news, local-news,

A Jindera school has welcomed a roundabout in the town's main street, which is due to start construction this week. The roundabout is being built on the intersection of Urana Road and Pioneer Drive, near the exit from the St Mary MacKillop College, after Greater Hume Council approved Lavington business Hutchinson Civil for the nearly $500,000 development at last week's meeting. St Mary MacKillop College principal Ian Smith said the roundabout would ease congestion at pick up times for parents and busses. "The traffic is growing in the area, Jindera itself is growing and we've noticed a growing impact on our ability to get students in and out," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have the big busses as well as parents coming in and out and we find that particularly on exit, not on entry so much, but on exit there can be a bit of a backlog, because they're just so busy." Mr Smith said the congestion lasted for about 10 minutes, but the roundabout would also improve safety. "There can be a bit of uncertainty because the roads don't align completely," he said. "Pioneer Drive, which is on the other side, doesn't exactly align with our exit and so the roundabout will sort of fix that and sort of regulate the traffic in a way that I think everyone will understand and give everyone a fair way through the place, so we really welcome it." The construction of the roundabout is expected to be finished in early June, but is unlikely to require any closures of Pioneer Drive. If such a closure is necessary the works will be undertaken between 10am and 2pm to avoid disruption to school traffic. Public access for pedestrians, traffic and parking may also be impacted during the construction period. Jindera resident and Greater Hume councillor Jenny O'Neil moved the motion and it was passed unanimously by council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

