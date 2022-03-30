news, local-news,

TWO Alpine Valley creatives are wearing their hearts on their sleeves by design - so to speak. Bright online fabric store MaaiDesign owner Maaike van Besien teamed up with artist and designer Alicia Marshall, from Winding Road Design Studio, to develop a new line of wearable art. Together, van Besien's passion for quality fabrics and Marshall's bold designs resulted in a contemporary range in the Mountain Collection, which was launched this month. The fabric has been specifically developed for dressmaking, offering sewers the chance to wear on-trend Australian designs. Having been an interior designer for 20 years, Marshall made the tree change to the Alpine Valley more than a decade ago. Inspired by her new surroundings, she opened Winding Road Design Studio to showcase her own wall art, lighting and furniture. With a strong connection to natural and botanical subjects, Marshall's eucalyptus, ginkgo and native flora imagery have reached High Country and international clients alike. IN OTHER NEWS: Marshall's new Winding Road Design Studio will open at Tawonga South in early April. "It has been a lifelong aspiration to join a like-minded individual into the realm of fabric," she said. The prints feature the popular gums and ginkgo designs, complemented by a structural geometric pattern. Online shop MaaiDesign focuses on slow fashion, offering quality fabrics and patterns to those with a passion for sewing. Van Besien said she had worked tirelessly to build a client base with the dream of having her own fabric collection. She said the development process took almost a year, testing several fabric printers to ensure the quality and colours. "We are incredibly proud of this collection and believe the designs will speak to many modern makers," van Besien said. Mountain Collection fabrics are available at maaidesign.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/0fb417fe-ef2c-4040-bc02-830256fdf723.jpg/r0_88_1024_667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg