Albury mayor Kylie King says new trees proposed for Albury Botanic Gardens will better suit the climate and be less prone to disease. Cr King said the council was also disappointed the avenue of elms had to be replaced. "This is not a snap decision, with independent arborist reports dating back to 1990 recommending the removal of the trees, as they have a terminal health condition and have reached the end of their life," she said. Many Border Mail readers disagreed with the proposal, part of a draft master plan for the gardens put out for public feedback. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have been growing replacement ginkgo trees for eight years that will be over five metres tall when replanted," Cr King said. "The new avenue will also contain one of the longest floral perennial borders in Australia. "In the longer term, a more spectacular avenue of trees will be created and without doubt, be the pride of our community." The mayor encouraged people to share their views on the botanic gardens master plan, which would open for feedback on the council's website on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2b56a707-fb66-419d-8bf7-d56855415bbc.jpg/r0_318_5189_3250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg