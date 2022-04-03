news, local-news,

INDI MP Helen Haines says she will not "sell her vote" to obtain a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. The Independent was speaking after her federal election campaign launch in Wodonga on Sunday. Asked whether she would support the Coalition or Labor, based on a commitment to a new hospital if there was a hung parliament, Dr Haines said she would stay unaligned and vote on each matter in accordance with "what was right for Indi".. "I want a new world class hospital on the Border for all the reasons that it's right to have one," Dr Haines said. "I will negotiate, collaborate, advocate - whether it's a minority government, a balance of power or a majority government but I won't sell my vote." IN OTHER NEWS: After the 2010 election, Tasmanian Independent MP Andrew Wilkie sided with Labor in a hung parliament after it committed $340 million to a refurbished Royal Hobart Hospital and the Coalition promised $1 billion for a redevelopment. Dr Haines said she had spoken to Prime Minister Scott Morrision and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese about the need for a new Twin Cities hospital "Nobody is giving too much away right now," she said when asked about the response of each leader. Earlier in her launch speech, Dr Haines pointed to why she should be entrusted with support. "I'm asking the people of Indi to vote for integrity over scandal, to vote for climate action over climate denial, to vote for fixing up our broken health care over yet more neglect," she said. Dr Haines said tackling differences between states over border travel during COVID showed how as an independent she could "stand up and push the governments on all sides to....come good". Her predecessor as Indi's Independent MP, Cathy McGowan did not attend the launch because of another commitment. Event host, comedian John Walker, read a message on her behalf which lauded Dr Haines. "You have been our voice and our representative, you have acted with integrity, compassion and persistence," Ms McGowan said. "You have delivered great outcomes for our communities, our region and helped change the debate in parliament, particularly on issues of integrity, community (renewable) power and delivery of support during emergencies." Earlier farmer and autism advocate Judy Brewer and house construction company owner Dale Paddle endorsed Dr Haines in speeches at the launch. Best known in federal politics for being the wife of former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer, Ms Brewer praised Dr Haines for representing Indi with "dignity and grace" and leading on issues of national importance in a "very dogged and determined manner". "In a time when trust in politics is at its lowest ebb you have shown us first and foremost integrity," Ms Brewer said. Mr Paddle provided the land on which Sunday's campaign launch was held. The block on the Beechworth Road rounabout is one of the most prominent in the city and will be festooned with orange and placards for Dr Haines through until election day. The owner of Cavalier Homes said he had been impressed by the MP's "approachable and easygoing manner" and her desire to tackle housing affordability for the disadvantaged. "Having Helen on board to help open up pathways to make these things happen is very important and will make a huge difference," Mr Paddle said. He added that he had followed Dr Haines' bill for an anti-corruption watchdog, saying it's "hugely important" for everyone in Australia. "Hopefully you've some different people to work with (after the election) to get that to happen because the bill that they (Coalition) put up was crap," Mr Paddle said. Mr Walker donned an orange waist coat to host the event which attracted supporters from as far south as Alexandra as well as backers from Benalla, Bright, Chiltern, Rutherglen and Wangaratta.

