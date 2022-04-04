news, court-and-crime,

UPDATE: A West Albury man will face court on Tuesday after being charged with murder, aggravated burglary and intentionally causing injury. The 41-year-old was charged on Monday afternoon after being interviewed by Homicide Squad detectives. Police will apply to extradite the man in Albury Local Court, back to Victoria, on Tuesday morning. A 36-year-old West Albury woman, who is known to the man, has been released without charge pending further enquiries. Video released by police show the pair being led in handcuffs to a police van after being arrested at the West End Plaza underground car park on Monday morning. EARLIER: Two West Albury residents are in police custody following the alleged murder of a man near Swan Hill. A 41-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from West Albury, were arrested by officers in Albury on Monday morning. The pair were sought by Victorian Homicide Squad detectives over the killing on Wednesday last week. A man, identified on social media as David Gaskell, was found with critical injuries at a home on Wattle Street in Manangatang. Emergency services were called to the Wattle Street home about 9.15pm after a reported stabbing. "Police and paramedics worked on a man found with critical injuries, but the 58-year-old died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesman said. Homicide Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the investigation had led police to Albury and the pair were arrested on a street in the CBD. He said search warrants had also been conducted. IN OTHER NEWS: The officer said the pair were known to the late man and no further arrests were expected. "This morning we've arrested a 41-year-old male and a 36-year-old female, both of Albury west," he said. "This follows an incident that occurred last Wednesday evening, where a 58-year-old male was fatally stabbed at a residence in Manangatang, which is outside Swan Hill. "On that particular night, I had detectives from Melbourne flown up to Mangangatang to work on that investigation and they've been working tirelessly on that ever since, which culminated on the arrest of these two people this morning." Homicide investigators had been interviewing the pair at the Albury Police Station on Monday morning and afternoon following the arrests, which Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said had occurred without incident. They haven't been charged. "At this stage it appears that the parties are known to each other and it doesn't appear to be a random attack," Detective Inspector Thomas said. "We're very conscious of the concern a crime like this can have on rural communities. "It was our priority to ensure it was investigated and all attempts made to resolve this in a timely manner."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/2ffcb260-92f8-409f-b983-bbac8fdda3d0.jpg/r0_163_568_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg