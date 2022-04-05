life-style,

A NEW eatery offering authentic Vietnamese fare has opened in the heart of Albury. The Vietnamese Guy owner Jimmy Phan started his venture opposite Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga last month after six years in business with his wife in Albury. Phan said their clients at Modish Nails and Beauty Salon believed there was a market for their style of Vietnamese cuisine. "I'm a chef by trade and during the pandemic, I decided to give it a go," he said. "I'd been planning it for one-and-a-half years and then the right building came up (formerly Meraki Produce premises)." Menu highlights include Banh Mi (Vietnamese Baguette); Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup); Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Pancakes); and Vietnamese coffee. IN OTHER NEWS: Phan said the Banh Mi was their most popular item on a menu that featured all of his mum's recipes. "I grew up in Melbourne (since the age of seven) eating my mum's home cooking," Phan said. "All of our food is made from scratch including the pate for the Banh Mi. "At this time of year, Pho is very warming and people are really looking for comfort food." The Vietnamese Guy opens weekdays from 10am. It opens for dinner on Thursday and Friday, 5pm to 7pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

