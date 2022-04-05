news, local-news,

ILLEGALLY-grown tobacco with an excise value of more than $52 million has been seized by after raids by the police and tax office near Tumbarumba and in the far west of the Riverina. The chop-chop was uncovered in the past week at properties in the high country as well as at Thule, a locality on the road between Deniliquin and Barham. The latter involved four separate illicit tobacco crops planted across 13 hectares. There was also 756 kilograms of tobacco leaves stored on the property in hessian sacks. The Australian Tax Office estimated the excise forgone at the Thule seizure at more than $40 million. The Tumbarumba exposure resulted in three hectares of tobacco crops with its excise estimated at more than $11.3 million. Two kilns storing 4000 kilograms of drying tobacco, five bales of tobacco and bags of chop-chop were also discovered in a shed, garage and house. IN OTHER NEWS: Two diesel pumps and a tractor have also been seized as part of the operation. The tax office's Acting Assistant Commissioner Megan Croaker said the excise lost to the community through illegal tobacco represented "millions of dollars of taxes that could otherwise be used to fund essential community services". "November to May is peak growing season for illicit tobacco crops," she said. "We urge the community to look out for unusual farm works, earthworks along creeks or riverbeds and large, leafy plant crops that resemble kale, cabbage or corn. "Our efforts to dismantle these two growing operations in NSW, follow on from a number of illicit tobacco busts we have conducted in recent weeks." It has been illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for more than 10 years, with the plant previously grown commercially in North East Victoria. Penalties for growing, selling or possessing illicit tobacco are sizeable. If convicted, criminals could face up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of at least $333,000, or both. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/f60d1dc1-834b-4db4-b26f-3420868b70d2.jpg/r0_320_4032_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg