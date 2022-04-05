news, business, Albury/Wodonga women, small businesses, side hustle successful

It's not business as usual for a group of Border women - doing things differently amid the global pandemic - but their success speaks for itself, SOPHIE ELSE reports Green With Envy founder Tara Foster didn't expect her business to blossom as much as it did when she saw a niche for dried flowers. Working from her Albury home, the 22-year-old grew the venture purely through social media. Just shy of two years later, she now stocked her products in Border stores and even did pop-up shops. "I started painting pots and eventually grew my products by following trends, and that's why I chose dried flower arrangements and then added candles," she said. "I started this idea because I wanted to be able to offer an experience for customers; a statement in their house and a gift they can give themselves or others." Although the journey hadn't been easy, Ms Foster said it was important to persist. "Sometimes I get disheartened if I don't make a sale, and it's been difficult finding quality products and keeping up on social media to put yourself out there, but I'm so glad I've stuck it out," Ms Foster said. "Look at where I am now, I work two part-time jobs, but the dream is to open up a store and do this full-time." Jamiee Grubisa felt disconnected and struggled to find a balance between working full-time and being a mother to two children. After losing her job early in the global pandemic, the Killara woman took a leap of faith when she created Your Moment Picnics. "My husband took me on a picnic one day, and I wanted more than just a simple picnic with some cheese and crackers," she said. "I kept thinking about luxury picnics, and I decided to run with the idea, not knowing where to start. "I definitely got a lot of funny looks from my husband when I told him I wanted to start a pop-up picnic business." The business offers all-inclusive experiences ranging from a table for two through to big events with catering and drinks. "Starting during the pandemic was hard; I had many cancellations and postponements," Ms Grubisa said. "I lost a lot of money and hardly made a profit. There were moments when I thought this will be a flop." Now the former childcare worker was booked out months in advance and just put on her first assistant. "I remember looking at my calendar and seeing all these picnics booked in, and I thought to myself, holy moly, Jamiee, this is huge, you've done it!" she said. "I turned my side hustle into a full-time job. I have had all types of event inquires from baby showers to weddings, and although it's overwhelming, I'm loving every moment. I'm so much happier; I love being a mum and wife, and I have flexibility, all on my terms." IN OTHER NEWS: Lavington's Natalie Lawson had a flair for self-care before opening her small business Holistical Blooms, specialising in bath products and flowers. The former floral assistant worked part-time before she was stood down early last year. "I was reluctant to start a business, and I knew it was a gamble," she said. "I didn't know where to begin, but I knew it was one step at a time. I've always been passionate about finding recipes and ingredients so my products can be as natural as possible." Today Ms Lawson had an online store and regularly attended markets. "When I receive feedback, it's a surreal feeling knowing someone wants to buy what I make, and it brings me back to when I first started and that I didn't know anything," Ms Lawson said. "It's been a lot of trial and error but I am grateful I can get my name out there. "I had to take the good with the bad and put myself out there, ask questions and embrace failures." Ms Lawson said her advice for starting a small business would be, "Follow your passions. What could go wrong?" Lash artist Bonnie-May Jones started her small business in her lounge room after doing a short course in eyelash extensions. The Wodonga mother-of-one created Bell Lash Artistry after leaving her hospitality job amid the global pandemic. "Everything was so uncertain, and I couldn't keep juggling working long hours and looking after my son who couldn't go to school while we were in lockdown," she said. "I wanted to do something that I had a passion for, so I decided to start with lash extensions." Ms Jones said she wanted to study dermal science in future. "I would love to expand into a beauty salon; I have a strong interest in beauty and would like to do makeup or learn about skin," Ms Jones said. "I love I can do this from home and enjoy learning about different people; my son can be there with me and my clients can bring their children. "I have my regular clients who have stuck with me since the start and have been patient with me throughout any challenges such as border closures, homeschooling and restrictions. I'm glad I have persevered despite what others have said, and I'm also so happy I can offer a service to make others feel beautiful." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/20f23a25-bcb4-4050-821e-27d78f0f6827.jpg/r0_428_3372_2333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg