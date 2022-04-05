community, albury/wodonga children, 2-year-old

Though most toddlers are still learning to walk, for Bankz Felcknoe-cocks that's not the case. The 2-year-old skateboarder is already a star on the track, showing off his skills, going down ramps and riding half-pipes with no assistance. Bankz's mother, Tori Stevenson, is proud of her brave little boy. "No fear, and maybe he is too confident," she said. "Bankz had taken an interest in skateboarding since he was 7-months-old, now, he is fiercely independent, and we can't get him off the board. "He always wants to skate, even inside. I constantly hear, 'Skatepark mummy,' and off we go." IN OTHER NEWS: The new Albury skatepark has something to suit all, and the brave boy has been practising hard to master a 'Rock to fakie' move. "He is very determined. When he wants to do something, he puts his all into it," Bankz is a part of the flying fruit fly circus outside of skateboarding and loves playing in the mud, trucks and getting messy.

