news, local-news,

Supply shortages, increases in material costs and staff losses due to vaccine mandates are the key issues still faced by Border building companies. More than 70 builders and tradespeople met in Wodonga on Wednesday night for the Master Builders Victoria's advisory roadshow series to be taken across the state. Alatalo Bros finance manager Eddie Wellington said it was a worthwhile exercise for the business. "Some of the things that came out of the questions were Victorians having mandatory vaccinations and if that's still going to continue," Mr Wellington said. "There's examples of people leaving because they're not vaccinated and getting picked up by someone else who is starting to utilise all their training, but I don't know of anything like that personally. "Queensland changed its rules the other day and vaccination is no longer a requirement." Mr Wellington said talks had been underway with state governments in regards to fairness and equity. "Prices are escalating out of control because of supply and demand and it's a lot harder and faster than everyone can cope with," he said. "It's costing more to get products and that's even if they can get them. "Some of the companies who don't budget or estimate very well and suddenly get a 20 per cent or 10 per cent increase in price overall could go belly-up and that's not going to be good for anyone." IN OTHER NEWS: Master Builders staff were on hand to answer questions about concerns stemming from the region's building boom. "We know that many of our regional members are doing it tough, especially with supply chain shortages continuing to bite plus the escalating costs of key building materials such as timber and steel," MBV acting chief executive Michaela Lihou said. "The event in Wodonga was a chance for us to hear firsthand from our members about the situation on the ground and how supply chain shortages and material price increases are hampering their businesses." Presentations covered information and practical advice for successful management of building and construction businesses, while further talks were given on legal matters, occupational health and safety, employment and industrial relations advice, the latest updates on energy efficiency and how members can access MBV support. A question and answer panel discussion followed where audience members had the opportunity to receive further feedback. Further roadshows are planned in Geelong, South Melbourne, Ballarat, Preston, Bendigo, Gippsland and Ringwood. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/e5c6f1e7-cad7-43ef-886d-2de66a3f4de3.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg