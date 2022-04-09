news, local-news,

A Wodonga real estate director has shown that regional agents can also make it into the big league. Elders Real Estate Wodonga principal director Jamie Maynard was inducted into the Masters Club at Elders' Victoria and Tasmania Annual Awards. Only 21 agents are awarded with the Masters title nationally. Mr Maynard was recognised for his knowledge of the region, outstanding work ethic, product knowledge, and sales capabilities. He said success in real estate was about genuinely looking after the locals. "This game is all about contacts, and it's all about repeat business," Mr Maynard said. "I've sold their parent's house, I've sold uncle and auntie's houses. They've only got one phone number in their phone, which is mine." IN OTHER NEWS: Elders general manager of real estate, Tom Russo, said he was pleased with Mr Maynard's outstanding client service and commitment to providing the best service in the local area. "This is his first year in the club, which is a great milestone," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

