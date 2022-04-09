community, school choirs are back

After two years of virtual classes, Senior Secondary College has welcomed back student vocalists for face to face practice. Singing was banned during the pandemic, but for these singers, it meant thinking outside of the box or not being able to follow their passions. After being unable to sing together, let alone be in the same room together, vocal Teacher Lauren Schmutter didn't want her students to miss out and created a virtual choir, all on zoom. "It was a challenge, some people weren't very tech-savvy, at times it was awkward, and when you can't offer that personal interaction, it is quite draining on students to keep up," Ms Schmutter said. Following the return of face to face vocals, the students couldn't wait to get back into full swing, ready to jump into the sheer joy of singing. "We are so happy to be back in the classroom, our music program has booked out, and for a good reason," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Music Coordinator Lisa Bektash said the whole experience was different but a great opportunity to explore other avenues enabling the students to be casual and give it a go. "We have already started working on our annual theatre production, and there are more music events to come."

