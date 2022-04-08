sport, local-sport,

Incoming Murray United chair Paula May is keen to see the club field an additional junior team in the NPL next season. United are competing at under-14, under-16 and under-18 level in the NPL North division for 2022 and May wants to broaden that base after stepping up to replace Darren Yates in the top job. She's also passionate about expanding the club's skill acquisition program (SAP) for children aged between eight and 13. There are no plans to reinstate a senior team at Murray, two years since that program was put into recess, although future talks haven't been ruled out. "Darren Yates had done the role for a long time and I decided to take it on because I really believe in the club, I believe in the pathway and I believe in the opportunity that Murray provides to the youth of Albury-Wodonga and the surrounding region," May said. "I believe it is the correct pathway and we've had many kids from Murray, over the years, who have made it through to A-League academies. "We've got lots of kids who are part of the talent identification program in Victoria as well so there's a good feeling around the club and I wanted to make sure the club was still around for the future of the area and making sure there are opportunities for our kids. "Without NPL here, you're looking at going to Wagga, Shepparton or Melbourne for this level of coaching and participation and I think it's important that it's still local. "That was my main reason behind taking the role, to ensure the club would be around in years to come. "We're hoping that next year we'll field four NPL junior sides and grow our SAP participation to three teams and have more kids trialling, more kids in the system. "Our real push is to continue to grow the club and grow the level and the numbers of participants we have and continue to see these kids progress." May's appointment is one of several changes at Murray this year, with Brian Vanega having also come on board as technical director. Young players in the SAP age-groups train with Murray once or twice a week and will travel to Shepparton on Saturdays for matches as well as a number of tournaments throughout the year. As for the return of senior football, it's a fair way down the list of priorities. "That's not something we've discussed as a board," May explained. "There's a lot of work in that space to get back to a senior club so we haven't had that conversation around where the club is looking to go with that in the future. "At this stage, our number one focus is to ensure we're growing the youth development in the area, that we've got somewhere regional for these kids to participate against the best in the state every week, opportunities to be put in front of good coaches and grow their football to achieve whatever they may want to achieve. "That's where we have a bit of a difference. "Not every kid wants to play at that level and not every kid aspires to be that, which is fine, but for the kids who do aspire to play at that level or want to better themselves, to have that available is really important. "At the moment that is our focus as a club, to really grow that, and down the track the conversation would become 'do we go to a senior team?' "But there has been no discussion regarding that." Murray are in Melbourne's north-east this weekend for round 11 of the NPL North season against Eltham Redbacks. The under-16s and and under-14s both sit sixth, with five and three wins respectively, while the under-18s are bottom of the ladder with one win to their name.

