A new midfield role for Noah Sredojevic has been central to Albury City's early season form. Ricky Piltz's side have delivered two of the most eye-catching results so far, winning 3-2 away to Boomers before upsetting Wangaratta on their own patch by the same scoreline. After a surprise loss to Melrose in round one, City now find themselves in a six-way tie for the lead and have forced their rivals to sit up and take note. Sredojevic, who played as a forward last season, has been switched to the centre of the park and was hugely influential in both results. "We started shaky and conceded early in both games but once we play as a team, I feel like we can beat anyone," the 19-year-old said. "It was important to bounce back. "We had a brand new backline so we knew it would be a struggle to get the chemistry and that showed in round one but we've taken so much confidence from the last two games. "We did a similar thing last season; we beat Wang and United but then we lost to some of the lesser sides so we've got to be mindful when it comes to that." City entertain winless Twin City on Sunday and coach Piltz wants more of the same from Sredojevic. "Noah's really grabbed the bull by the horns," Piltz said. "He's got a massive engine, he's fantastic at winning the ball back and he's always going to be dangerous going forward. "To be able to move Noah into midfield, he's such a workhorse and that versatility is a real bonus for us." ALSO IN SPORT: City, for whom new signing Liam Smith has been superb at centre-half since moving up from Melbourne for university, start as clear favourites to beat Wanderers on Sunday and Sredojevic is relishing his latest midfield battle. "It isn't all about scoring goals for me," he said. "If I'm doing well for the team and the team performance is good, I'm happy. "It's a completely different role, that's for sure, it's two-way, box-to-box running and you have to work a bit harder. "It's a whole different ball game when it comes to fitness and I've really tried to improve in that area. "There's a lot more communication required, a lot more passing and I'm enjoying it. "I'm always going to go for a 50/50, I'll go in hard and fair and I'm always happy to put my body on the line for our team." Sredojevic has spent the best part of a decade at City, the club where his father and uncle played before him. "We're Serbians and the club's Greek," he laughed. "The Greeks and the Serbs go a long way back." Albury United and Myrtleford kick off round five at Jelbart Park on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/43e995c4-a2f5-4675-9718-b4654cda3426.jpg/r0_574_4584_3164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg