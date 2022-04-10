sport, local-sport,

Lavington young gun Grace Hay proved she's going from strength-to-strength in the senior squad after a best on court performance during the Panthers' 59-26 win against Myrtleford on Saturday. After gaining valuable A-grade experience last season, the 17-year-old defender continues to impress coach Linda Robinson. "From our stats she took nine intercepts and was rock solid," Robinson said. "She really deserved to get best on and she combined brilliantly with Maggie Thompson. "It was a really strong defensive effort." The Panthers also showcased new GWS Fury recruit Emily Stewart for the first time, with the shooter racking up 21 goals on debut. "We were pretty excited to see her out there," Robinson said. "She's really athletic and fast, so she brings a new mix into our attacking end." Stewart combined with fellow shooter Maddy Plunkett, with the former Bandit scoring 29-goals. After joining the Panthers last season, Plunkett continues to improve. "We're seeing her add bits to her game that we haven't seen before and it's pretty exciting to watch," Robinson said. ALSO IN SPORT: South Australian export Ellie Cooper was best on for the Saints, with playing coach Tina Way also leading by example. Rebecca Piazza shot 11 goals off the back of her 350th club game last round, with former Rover Morgan Byrne teaming up to land nine goals. After stepping up into the A-grade coaching role at the end of last season, Robinson admitted she still gets butterflies. "I think I get more nervous than when I was a player, but for me it's been really exciting," she said. "The other coaches, Gary (Kavanagh) and Millie (Fawcett), have been really supportive and the players have been fantastic." Wangaratta were too strong for Rovers, claiming the derby by 10 goals. Issy Byrne was dominant in the midcourt for the Magpies, with new recruit Georgia Clark shooting 26 goals. Samantha Kreltszheim was the standout for the Rovers, while teammate Sarah Riches scored on 20 occasions. Albury got the better of Wodonga 44-34 at the Albury Sportsground. Young gun Lilli Howe shot 27 goals for the Tigers and was joined by fellow coach Sarah Moore in goals, as well as Keely Bullivant and Sarah Jones. Cassi Mathey shot 30 goals for the Bulldogs. The Roos defeated the Hoppers 55-27, while Yarrawonga were 21-point winners over Raiders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

