A second quarter lapse by the Bandits saw Illawarra finish 11-points clear of the home side in Albury on Saturday. The wait is still on to see homegrown basketball legend Lauren Jackson make her return to the court, with the star supporting the team from the sidelines for its NBL1 East debut. "She did everything she could to get on the court, in the end the medicos just said she needs another week," coach Matt Paps said. "It's disappointing for her and everyone that she wasn't able to get on the court, but she isn't far off." Ai Yamada produced 23-points and eight rebounds in her debut, while returning player Brodie Theodore was strong with 27-points and seven rebounds. ALSO IN SPORT: "That's just Brodie, she's a great player," Paps said. "Ai had a solid debut and I think she still has a lot more to give which is exciting. "We kept fighting to the end, but we couldn't get enough going once Illawarra switched over to the zone." The Bandits now have a bye for Easter.

