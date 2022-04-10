sport, local-sport,

Murray Magpies welcomed the return of Gabby Robinson on the weekend, with the captain helping to lead the home side to a 49-36 win against Brock-Burrum. Robinson has returned to the Magpies after a couple of years off, with coach Keira Nicholson expecting her to help steer the attacking end this season. "She's a nice addition in wing-attack to have a bit of speed," Nicholson said. "Last weekend we did well with our timing and court flow, but we just didn't deliver our passes. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had a lot more control, which I think Gabby brought down in our attacking end just being that senior head." Goal shooter Lisa Holley was best on court for her performance, while young gun Kahlen Mcglashan stepped up to receive a quarter of senior netball in wing defence. "It was really good to get her on the court and get some experience in A-grade," Nicholson said. With uncertainty as to how Covid may impact this season, Nicholson believes it's more important than ever for players to be versatile. "At the end of the day with Covid, we're going to have to have people playing in whatever position is needed," she said. "There's no longer this thing of only playing one spot, you have to be able to play multiple because you just can't predict what is going to happen." In other Hume League netball results, Osborne defeated Lockhart 57-48, Howlong was too strong for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, Billabong Crows rolled Henty, Jindera accounted for Holbrook and Culcairn took down CDHBU. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/29531a75-5f10-4e53-8e73-fcd720a2056b.jpg/r185_411_3875_2496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg