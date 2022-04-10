sport, local-sport,

Suspense had been building for almost a year for the Hawks and Hoppers to meet again, with the minor premiers proving too strong in their reunion. Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeated Tallangatta 46-40 in what was the first time the sides have met since a draw last season. Scores were again level at half-time, with a best on court performance by Caitlin Davis helping the Hawks over the line. "We knew we would be in for a tough game and it proved to be that," Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Kath Evans said. ALSO IN SPORT: "We were relieved to come away with the win in the end." Ava Kennett and Darcy Aumont were also solid contributors for the Hawks. In other matches, there was nothing separating Wodonga Saints and Rutherglen as they claimed the first draw of the season. Mitta, Yackandandah, Dederang Mt Beauty and Thurgoona were also winners.

