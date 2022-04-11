news, local-news,

More than 20,000 people attended the Man From Snowy River bush festival in Corryong from Thursday to Sunday. The annual event, which started nearly 60 years ago, celebrates the Australian legend of Jack Riley, written about by AB "Banjo" Paterson in his famous poem, The Man From Snowy River. Festival chairman Cameron Jackson said patrons and volunteers kept coming back year-after-year. "They've been saying it just improves year-on-year and that's why they keep coming back," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "And there's just been so many new faces, people who have never been here before." Mr Jackson said punters had been keen to celebrate Australia's bush heritage. "Through the gate on the weekend we've probably had about 20,000 people on the weekend," he said. "And all the camping is all sold out and all that sort of thing, so it's been a huge weekend. "We're probably up a few hundred on last year." Mr Jackson attributed the growth to people's keenness to get out and about after COVID-19. "I think people are travelling a bit more, (there's) plenty of brand new caravans out in the camping areas," he said. "People are just keen to get out and get back to a bit of normality because we've been so restricted in the last couple of years. "I was talking to a lady yesterday and she'd made her way from Broome ... she said she'd had a great trip from Broome, so I think geographically that's the furthest I know of people coming." Horsemen Ben King worked as a guide on Riley Ride, a horse ride event that traces the last journey of this legendary Upper Murray stockman and Man From Snowy River Jack Riley. Mr King said people came back year-after-year because the legend had captured their hearts and imaginations. "I think it's they just love being involved, there's the legend of the Man From Snowy River and they want to get their little piece of it," he said. "And you get a return, I just love seeing the country and being involved with the environment here." Mr King said people on the ride were often surprised by the journey. "They don't really know what to expect when they first ride, it's pretty rough country that you follow so it's not a real pony ride, it's amazing the country you see and the ground that you cover," he said. "A lot of people are real impressed with how their horses cope and what they get to see."

