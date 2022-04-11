news, local-news,

One woman has died and two men were injured following a collision involving a car and a truck on the Snowy Mountains Highway about 20km east of Talbingo. A NSW Police spokesperson has confirmed to The Daily Advertiser that the female driver of the sedan died on the scene and is yet to be formally identified. A young male passenger was trapped for a short time before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW, the spokesperson said. The male passenger was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment. IN OTHER NEWS Stats reveal East Albury is booming, population doubles in 20 years Barnaby takes a 'political' pot shot at Independent candidates I will not be bullied by Barnaby: Haines says she won't be pushed around The male truck driver was also taken to hospital for treatment and mandatory testing. Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police from the crash investigation unit. The Snowy Mountains Highway is closed between Tumut and Cooma, and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. EARLIER: One person is reported to be trapped after a serious incident on the Snowy Mountains Highway near Old Mountain Road Walk, Talbingo. Emergency services were called to the incident 20km south of Talbingo at 2.45pm on Monday with reports of a crash involving a truck and a car. Five paramedic crews are attending the scene with a NSW Ambulance helicopter said to be on the way. According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, the truck driver is being treated for "minor injuries" at the scene. Snowy Mountains Highway is closed both ways between Miles Franklin Drive, Talbingo and Link Road, Adaminaby/Kosciuszko National Park. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their trips as there is no suitable diversion available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/93f3074f-1f6d-42b6-8852-71c35ce6ea2e.jpg/r2_0_1085_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg