David Wink is the first to admit that anyone that knows him, knows he can talk football all day. So when the opportunity presented itself for him to become the new Tallangatta and District Football League operations manager, he didn't hesitate. Wink will step into the role to replace Gavin Rendell and will commence his duties with AFL North East Border on May 5. "When the chance came to run the operations side of the league alongside the board, I jumped at it," he said. "I've been involved with footy for as long as I can remember." Wink followed his grandparents John and Helen's lead and joined Wodonga Raiders in his early days, going on to co-coach the club's under-18s. From there he made the switch to the TDFL to assist the late Karl Jacka at Rutherglen. "He made me realise that I had a bit of a passion for coaching," Wink said. "He taught me not just about football, but about relationships and how to build those relationships within clubs and with people of all walks of life- from the best player in the senior side to the guy who misses out in the twos. "That was his biggest strength and the thing I've tried to take from my time knowing him." Wink later joined Dederang-Mt Beauty where he has coached the club's reserves for the last five years, as well as assisting with the club's admin. In announcing Wink's appointment, AFLNEB said it didn't believe his duties should be considered an obstacle or conflict and would allow time for a transition. After two tough years due to the Covid pandemic, he hopes to see the league return to scenes of old this season. "I think we've seen in the first few weeks with the crowds we've had back at the footy how much it does mean to people," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's great for people to have that outlet on the weekends. "Footy and netball clubs are the best places to be I think." He hopes to help reignite young players' passion for the game again. "Obviously the junior side of things is struggling to bounce back as strong as the senior side," he said. "That will be the hardest thing to try and get those kids and the families back engaged with not only the club communities, but the league communities as well." Wink said he has been overwhelmed by the support and well-wishes he has received from the league's community. "Anyone that knows me knows that I can talk footy all day," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

