sport, australian-rules-football,

The early-season form of Lachie Walker has caught the eye of Barnawartha coach Kade Butters. One of several players to join the Tigers from Wodonga over the pre-season, Walker has impressed in multiple roles during the round one win against a much-fancied Chiltern and the 80-point drubbing of Thurgoona. Back at the club for a second spell, he's already showing the benefit of his time playing Ovens and Murray football. "Lachie used to play at Barny in the juniors, he was on the Bushrangers list, went in and played at Wodonga for a couple of years and he's come back," Butters said. "It's a bit harder (for him) to commit to O and M with work and different things like that and having a few mates come out to Barny was a factor in getting him. "Lachie's really impressed us so far with the way he moves. "He's a tall-ish fella, he's got good size about him but even when the ball's low to ground, he's really good. "He can play pretty much anywhere at the moment. ALSO IN SPORT: "He's played on-ball and then he can jump into the ruck at any time and help big 'Adsy' (Adam Elias) out. "He's been really good across a wing, to that half-forward on the ball and in the ruck there. "His work-rate and his fitness is incredible. "He's just willing to push it and work really hard at both ends of the ground." Barnawartha are one of only three sides in the Tallangatta league to have reached Easter with a maximum eight points to their name. "To be two-zip is really good going into this week's bye," Butters said. "I couldn't be any happier at the minute. "There are a few sore bodies so it's actually good to have a week off. "I think we've got a good mix this year. "We've got a lot of leaders out there, with a few of the older boys, and the younger ones have really bought in together as well. "We all know what we're all after and what we want to achieve together and that's the best thing. "It's not about themselves, or individual stuff, it's about what we can achieve together as a group and we're willing to do what it takes to achieve that. "It's only early days but we're quite happy with that blend at the moment. "We're missing a few blokes at the moment but although Cam is injured at the moment, to have his experience, on the sidelines now helping me, with his knowledge of the game, I think it's going to be very crucial for us going further. "He's not out there playing but what he can see and adjust with our mids and on-ballers, it's a big bonus for us having him there." Josh Spence has kicked five goals in each game so far while Mitch Exton booted four in the win at Thurgoona. Barnawartha resumes with a home game against Yackandandah on April 23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/fdcb5ff9-f073-438d-82cb-7b5507a2a59e.jpg/r923_392_3974_2116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg