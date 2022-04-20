community, mens mental health, mens walk and talk, mens walk albury/wodonga, wodonga council

It's been almost three years since Jason Sunde launched a walking program specifically for men to walk and talk. The Man Walk was motivated by Mr Sunde's desire to tackle the stigma that surrounds men's mental health. Mr Sunde started off walking alone to overcome his own battles, but soon was joined by friend Peter Barkley. Growing predominantly through social media and word of mouth, Mr Sunde now runs three sessions a week with close to 100 men participating across Albury-Wodonga. The growth has surprised him. "There's no expectations, just blokes coming for a chat in a casual setting," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's growing because men are coming where there is no pressure, no barriers, just an opportunity to walk and talk." Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton attended with his son recently to talk about current difficulties he is facing. "I am able to have some quality bonding time with my son and connect with people through our obstacles." he said.

