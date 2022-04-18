sport, local-sport,

Border tennis coach Jade Culph was well within reach of grasping his sixth Albury Easter Open title before 18-year-old Aaron Osmond ran away with the super tiebreak during yesterday's men's final. It marked the Gunnedah local's first time winning the event after battling it out in the 6-3, 5-7, 8-10 encounter. The women's singles title was claimed by Erina Nomiya of Melbourne after defeating Gloria Jovic of the NSW Central Coast 7-6, 6-1. Culph has now been runner-up at the tournament on three occasions, and said he's pleased to have remained competitive throughout the annual long weekend event, while also congratulating his young opponent. "We've played each other four or five times and they have always been tough matches," Culph said. "It could have gone either way today and I'm proud that I was right there. "It's my third match that's gone well over two hours. It's been a pretty physical kind of event." Culph later teamed up with fellow Border star Mark Shanahan for the men's doubles, with the pair winning the final in two sets against Charlie Snow and Robert Tompsett. "We haven't played together for a little while, life gets a bit busy as we get older with families," Culph said. "We've enjoyed getting out there and playing doubles." Osmond is no stranger to the Albury grasscourts, having played in the Easter tournament since he was a junior. "I've come down every year for probably the last five years for Easter and in January, but have never been able to win one," he said. "I've played Culphy three times this year already. "He's a tough competitor and doesn't give up." ALSO IN SPORT: Osmond is now bound for the US in August where he will play college tennis in Arkansas. "Since about year 10 that's been the way I've wanted to go, it's just difficult coming from a country town and not knowing too many contacts to get to that next level," he said. "I'm hoping to go over there and see what I can do for the four years." Entry numbers were down for the 108th Albury Easter Open, but tournament director Dom Mahaffey said all had run smoothly. "We're down about 130 people on previous years, so it's been a lot quieter," he said. "Last year we joined with the Rex Hartwig Cup and had a lot of juniors here, so that also affects the event. "We have still had people travelling from the usual destinations. "There hasn't been too many locals, but we've had some groups come back after a few years." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/1d740f8b-d955-4083-89aa-674c0c2b4e79.jpg/r0_121_4874_2875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg