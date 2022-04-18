sport, australian-rules-football,

Will McKerral gave Myrtleford supporters a glimpse of the future when he made his senior debut in the ruck on Easter Sunday. The towering 19-year-old lined up against North Albury after Saints coach Dawson Simpson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. McKerral shared the ruck duties with Callum Crisp and impressed in the 117-point win over the Hoppers. "I'm really pleased Will got his first game," Simpson said. "He's a young up-and-coming ruckman who's got a lot of up side, huge potential and has grown so much this pre-season. "He didn't have much of a fitness base last year and struggled to get around the ground, whereas this year, he got in the gym, worked hard and put some size on, for an 19-year-old kid, and grew his running game off that. "He's raw but he's an eager kid who wants to learn and we certainly think he'll be a ruckman for a long time at this footy club. "For me, a ruckman who's at the end of his career, it's good to see these young blokes coming up." ALSO IN SPORT: Simpson expects to be fit for Myrtleford's next game, away to Yarrawonga on Saturday, but he's happy with their options regardless. "You get young kids like Will and then Callum Crisp, who's also quite young but more along the path and probably in his prime, so it's great to have the ruck stocks where we are," Simpson said. "If I can help Cal, he certainly helps me, we can both help Will and he can help us when we need him, so it's a really good prospect for the future. "Hopefully we can all stay fit and stay out there."

