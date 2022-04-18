sport, local-sport,

Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali has capped off a sensational season to win the Women's Handicap 400m final at Stawell with a time of 55.28 seconds off a mark of 20 metres. It comes after the 15-year-old recently won an Australian track and field under-17 400m title. Pasquali had her two biggest supporters, her dad Wally and mum Anna, there to see her cross the line yesterday. "It was really exciting and a great way to finish off the season," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Ever since I was young I've alwasy been running, it's in the family. Mum and dad have both been runners. "It wasn't the best conditions, it had been pouring down rain last night so the track wasn't ideal and it was a very tough field. "I would go as far as I can, it's really exciting to see what the future holds." Wodonga's Sloan Mulholland won the Little Athletics Victoria Handicap 800m in 2:18.83, running off a mark of 53m at Stawell. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/61d60581-4ed2-4764-94e2-59219dec697c.jpg/r0_803_4089_3113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg