Justin Wild has laughed off the suggestion his Albury Hotspurs side are favourites in the women's competition this season. Albury United coach Tony Cigana declared Hotspurs "the benchmark" after they came flying out of the blocks with two big league wins before knocking the Greens out of the FA Cup. But with United, the reigning champions, having already racked up 53 goals in five straight wins, his opposite number isn't buying it. "I don't think even he believed that," Wild said. "Everyone was laughing about that, to be honest. "They are the team to beat, everyone knows it, and that's why our girls rise to those games. ALSO IN SPORT: "They really like playing those tough teams, they like the challenge. "I think we'll be in the top three. "Melrose are going really well and Wangaratta have definitely improved since the first time I saw them. "Top position is probably United's but second and third will be a real battle between the three of us." AWFA resumes this weekend with United at home to Diamonds and Hotspurs away to Myrtleford. Both games kick off at 11:20am on Sunday.

