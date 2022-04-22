sport, local-sport,

Myrtleford will be counting on strong home support for Sunday's rematch with Albury Hotspurs. In a stark initiation on their return to Division 1, the Savoy were beaten 11-0 at Aloysius Park and are still searching for their first win back in the top flight. But while a highly-rated Hotspurs outfit will start favourites to complete the home-and-away double, Myrtleford's players are relishing another chance to test themselves against one of the league's best. "We haven't had a win yet but we've been giving it our all and not giving up, no matter what the score is," coach Gabrielle Paglia said. "I can definitely back the girls on that. ALSO IN SPORT: "We're only just starting out as a senior team so we're still learning. "Last time we versed Hotspurs was away from the club, so we didn't have that many supporters there. "It'll be nice to see how that changes things. "I'm looking forward to it, seeing how we can attack and improve on last time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/98695422-d014-476f-8fff-9f4a31ce1af2.jpg/r0_275_5472_3367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg