A vacant industrial and commercial building complex like no other in the North East is up for sale. The Myrtleford property, constructed in the 1990s by Philip Morris Australia, which was a major player in the Ovens Valley's thriving tobacco industry, has around 22,000 square metres of under-roof area. It is comprised of a main building of approximately 16,000 square metres, while a further four standalone steel-framed, concrete-floored high clearance units are located behind it. Situated at 235 Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road, the building included leaf drying facilities and a display and selling floor for a major portion of the district's then tobacco growing and farming sector, which ceased in 2006. The property was later sold and converted into a flour and grain milling plant manufactured by Bansal, a leading Indian milling company, which operated from 2013 to 2019. Selling agent Michael Everard, of Elders Real Estate at Wangaratta, said an evaluation of the building's facilities rated them in "reasonable" condition. "They have not been vandalised and could be reinstated for an appropriate purpose by a user-purchaser or an investor," he said. "The flour mill in place may be capable of reinstatement if that interested a purchaser, or alternately there are multiple other potential uses for the buildings and services. "The building services that are still in place, the potential to subdivide into smaller components, or specialty uses such as manufacturing, distribution or high volume storage appeals. "We also note that the buildings offer easy accessibility with the multiple roller-door points." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Everard said there was further potential to develop the unused portions of the site as the buildings occupy only about 40 per cent of the total land area. Expressions of interest for the property close on May 25. Meanwhile, Border auctioneers have another big weekend ahead with eight Albury properties set to go under the hammer on Saturday. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom East Albury residence with executive office to accommodate work from home is a highlight. PJ Murphy Real Estate's James Seymour regarded 22 Layton Lane the "most immaculate home I have ever presented" ahead of the auction. Three properties close to the CBD on Alma Street, Smollett Street and Tribune Street are expected to attract strong bids, while Wood Real Estate and Stean Nicholls aim to sell three-bedroom houses in West Albury. A five-bedroom, three-bathroom North Albury home on 944 square metres is up for grabs on Fairway Drive through Brian Unthank Real Estate.

