A learner driver has been banned from driving after crashing a car into a Wangaratta home. Police were called to a Murdoch Road home about 11pm on Thursday, near the intersection of Cribbes Road, after the vehicle crashed into the house. The vehicle hit the home with enough force to deploy the car's airbags. The driver allegedly returned a mid-range reading, above 0.10, after being taken back to the police station. His passenger had to be hospitalised. IN OTHER NEWS: Acting Sergeant Brendan Lampkin said the 27-year-old man's permit was suspended. "He was released on summons and will face court at a later date," he said. The home wasn't badly damaged in the incident. The incident occurred just before the start of a road safety operation for the Anzac Day long weekend.

