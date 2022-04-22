sport, local-sport,

Albury Thunder enters a new era at home against Tumut in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday. Robbie Byatt will coach the side for the first time after taking over from former NRL player and Border product Adrian Purtell, while there's a host of new faces. Tumut has been one of the league's powerhouses in recent years and while the Thunder hasn't threatened to win a competition since the last of its three straight premierships in 2014, the pair has produced ferocious physical battles. "I don't know what it is, but both teams really seem to step up against each other," Byatt offered. The Thunder has a strong forward pack, with the versatile Byatt moving to the second-row after playing predominantly in the centres last season. Unfortunately, enforcer Sam Collins has been forced out with COVID and will remain in isolation until Wednesday. Despite his loss, the Thunder will still play an aggressive style. "Definitely and especially against these blokes, they've got a really good forward pack and you have to match that aggression," Byatt explained. The backline has undergone the greatest change with only one player remaining from last year in winger Ty Fletcher. And there's genuine excitement over the impact recruits Jackins Olam and former Canterbury NRL development player Paul Karaitiana will have. "Pauly's just on another level, he's a really good player," Byatt revealed. "Jackins is definitely a bloke that everyone wants to come down and watch, he's an exciting player, he's strong, he hits hard and runs hard, very much like his brother." Younger sibling Justin Olam is a Melbourne Storm premiership player. Karaitiana will play at five-eighth and Olam as a centre. Although Karaitiana is only in his early 20s, he will look to play a leadership role in the halves as Kieren Ford will make his debut. "He's a great kid, he's very tough and fit, I have no problem with putting Kieren at halfback," Byatt declared. Gundagai and Young are the early grand final tips, with the Blues losing powerful NSW Country representative Ron Leapai and centre Tolo Aroha-Tuinauvai. However, any side with NSW Country forward Zac Masters and Lachlan Bristow should still play finals, so the Thunder will receive an immediate test. Meanwhile, it's also a big day for the club as it looks to raise money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre and Sammy Williams, who's heavily involved with Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League club and is battling cancer. The club has 15 specially designed jumpers, which won't be worn by the players and will be auctioned off. However, the first and reserve grade outfits will also wear specially designed jumpers to mark the occasion. There's five grades, starting from 10.30am. ALSO IN SPORT: Unfortunately, the club was forced to withdraw from the under 18s and 16s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/03e9f27b-172d-499c-a54c-08188b308a4d.jpg/r0_261_5152_3172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg