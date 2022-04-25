news, local-news,

LABOR'S Indi election candidate says a master plan for Albury Wodonga Health which addresses plans for a new hospital is unfinished. Nadia David said she had spoken to the office of Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley and been told the blueprint was incomplete. "The master plan the NSW and Victorian governments have commissioned is being worked on as we speak and I'm advised it definitely won't be finalised before the federal election," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms David's comment follows the member for Farrer Sussan Ley saying she would use freedom of information laws to force the Victorian government to release the document. "Rumours and gossip about a master plan that hasn't even been finished are being shopped around by the Liberal-National representatives to score political points," Ms David said. She wants a working group involving all three levels of government to be formed to address the issue and be a "circuit-breaker" to political arguing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/66022de3-99f8-4cc2-9ca6-95af3d5e95b4.jpg/r0_338_5245_3301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg