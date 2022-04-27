YOUR SAY: Albury RSL thanks the community for Anzac Day support

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Anzac Day 2022, Albury RSL sub-branch, Albury-Wodonga, Thank-you

The City of Albury RSL Sub-Branch sincerely thanks the wider Albury community for the tremendous support that was shown across all the activities that made up Anzac Day 2022 in Albury. The many positive comments that we have received has confirmed that the many months of preparation by volunteers has been very much appreciated by the wider community. The sub-branch sincerely thanks Albury City for their ongoing support of the Anzac Day activities. The dawn service again drew a very large, diverse and appreciative crowd. The 9am Dean Street march was also very well attended and provided an excellent opportunity for the community to not only thank the veterans but also the various members of the emergency services that took part in the march including this year the frontline health workers. The 10am service attracted a large crowd and again was well received by those in attendance. This service gave the community an opportunity to join in with the singing and to lay wreaths. A truly community event. I am proud to say that Anzac spirit lives on in Albury. It is important to us that we have total community support and engagement. We are an all-volunteer, not for profit organisation. It is time for the younger veterans to step up to ensure that Anzac and Remembrance Days continue as we Vietnam veterans pass on. Remember that freedom is not free. IN OTHER NEWS: After shopping at Centro Lavington on Tuesday, 5th of this month, I was returning home on my mobility scooter unaware that one of my much-needed and newly acquired walking aids had at some point fallen from my cargo bag. Weary and frustrated at this realisation upon reaching home, I began the process of backtracking my journey in an attempt to relocate it, trudging down the back streets, doubtful of my success and cursing my perceived foolishness. To my initial surprise, I was approached upon by a white mini-bus, its passengers all aglow in bizarre as yet not fully understood celebration. Clapping and cheering at finding their desired (if not a little bewildered) target, they were waving my lost walking crutch enthusiastically out the window. Where they found it or how they navigated a path that tracked me down I have no idea, but this very grateful 76-year-old pensioner can testify to the fact that there are still beautiful people in this world, happy to embark upon the spontaneous and delightful adventure of a random act of kindness. To you I say a big thank-you.

