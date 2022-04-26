Minister names municipal monitors to oversee Wodonga, Moira councils

news, local-news,

The two people tasked with improving behaviour and governance at Wodonga and Moira councils have been named. Minister for Local Government Shaun Leane on Tuesday announced Janet Dore would serve as municipal monitor at Wodonga Council and Marg Allan at Moira. They will be in place until the end of January 2023, working closely with their councils to improve governance practices and help councillors perform their roles. Ms Dore will also support Wodonga Council as it seeks to recruit a new chief executive. She is currently the municipal monitor for Strathbogie Council and was the municipal monitor at Ararat Council from 2017 until 2019. Ms Allan is a member of the Victorian Local Government Grants Commission, with the government saying she has a deep understanding of local government, significant executive and board experience and a strong commitment to the sector. Earlier this month Mr Leane announced monitors would be appointed to oversee councillor behaviour and address governance issues. At that time, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton made a one-sentence statement in response to the intervention, noting it followed the resignation of former deputy mayor Kat Bennett. On Tuesday Mr Leane said he was confident Ms Dore and Ms Allan would be effective at guiding Wodonga and Moira councils. "Councils must be representative of the communities they serve and should have good governance, accountability and integrity," he said. The monitors will provide regular progress reports to the minister and recommend any further actions as necessary. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/d03617dd-ceea-4766-ab92-4799a3b311cf.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg