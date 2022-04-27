news, court-and-crime,

A man who charged more than $1300 worth of power tools to his former employer after leaving the business says he wasn't really thinking things through at the time. Matt Cunningham had worked for Pirtek from June to October last year. After resigning amid bad blood over tools he believed he was entitled to, Cunningham called up Ultimate Fasteners and gave a Pirtek employee's name. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard the call was made at 11.40am on October 29 last year, with Cunningham asking for various Milwaukee tools to charge to the Pirtek account. He was caught picking up the tools, including a drill, impact driver and wrench gun, worth a total of $1353, at 1.10pm. IN OTHER NEWS: An invoice was generated for his former employer, and the business received the payment request about three hours later. Pirtek's managing director contacted the seller and said Cunningham had left the business and was not authorised to make purchases. A check of Cunningham's mobile phone showed he had made the call. Cunningham agreed to be interviewed by police and freely admitted to deceiving the Ultimate Fasteners staff. He said he was owed unpaid employment benefits by Pirtek and intended to keep the tools for his personal use. The tools were not recovered. Magistrate Ian Watkins asked if he was willing to go into a payment plan to return the cash. "It wasn't my intention to make Ultimate Fasteners pay for it," Cunningham replied in agreement to the plan. "I just wasn't really thinking at the time." Cunningham is self employed as a welder and undertakes trailer repairs from his home. Mr Watkins noted he had falsely given the name of a Pirtek supervisor. Cunningham said he never got to keep his old tools after he left the business. "If you have a dispute, you go and sort it out with them, you don't go helping yourself to their property," Mr Watkins said. "It leaves a bad taste in everybody's mouth." Mr Watkins ordered Cunningham pay a $1353 fine and pay $1353 in compensation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

