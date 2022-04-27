news, local-news,

Albury residents have the opportunity to talk with the architect behind the proposed revamp of the city's Botanic Gardens. Melbourne-based landscape planner Andrea Proctor will be in Albury on Friday and Saturday for tours of the gardens to discuss aspects of the draft masterplan. The blueprint caused a stir with some residents last month with the well-known avenue of elms to be felled, due to poor condition, as part of the project. IN OTHER NEWS: "The draft Botanic Gardens masterplan will guide the management of the gardens over the next 20 years, maintaining its historical significance while building the amenities and spaces the community has asked for," a council spokesperson said. "The plan was developed in consultation with the community through an online survey, an interactive map, social media posts and a pop-up in the Botanic Gardens." Limited places are available for the tours with registrations taken on the Albury Council website.

