news, local-news,

A decision on whether Indigo Shire's council briefings would become available to the public has been adjourned until its May meeting. Mayor Bernard Gaffney moved a motion at Tuesday night's meeting to open briefings to the public and live stream them on the shire's website, but the vote was split 3-3 with councillor Emmerick Teissl absent. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Gaffney had the casting vote and opted to have the decision revisited at the next meeting on May 17. "There was no debate," Cr Gaffney said. The council's meeting was to be live streamed, but the service was ceased due to technical difficulties. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/5b6c2358-e59e-4a42-b9df-bf022230b4b0.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg