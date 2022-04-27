news, local-news,

FORMER councillor Danny Lowe has won a countback to replace former deputy mayor Kat Bennett on Wodonga Council. The Victorian Electoral Commission conducted the process online on Wednesday morning to determine Ms Bennett's replacement after she resigned last month. Mr Lowe was the successful candidate among the 12 who failed to secure a place on council at the general election in October 2020. He had served a previous term on council before missing out in 2020. IN OTHER NEWS: The son of former Wodonga mayor Rex Chamberlain, Danny Chamberlain, was the runner-up to Mr Lowe with Greens contender Rupinder Kaur next best. Mr Lowe now has 48 hours to formally accept the position. A total of 22,729 ballots were distributed to decide the countback with a quota of 2842 needing to be achieved for success. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/95d8684f-e29b-41ec-930c-cc28b0fe153f.jpg/r0_374_5037_3220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg