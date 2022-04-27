news, local-news,

Bandits' recruit Lochlan Cummings said the side hasn't been shaken by its only loss of the campaign. The Border outfit boasts a 3-1 record, but suffered its first defeat at the hands of Central Coast last weekend. Cummings said he had started to find his feet at his new club and the team was excited to get back in front of a home crowd at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre against Manly-Warringah on Saturday night. "The fans and the community here is really special," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think the loss has just given us a chance to learn from mistakes and figure out a few things that we need to work on, which is normal in a long season. "There's going to be times where you have to make adjustments and learn. "If anything, I think it gives us a better chance to figure out what we did wrong, move on from that and then take that into the next weekend and continue on." The Bandits step out on court at 8pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/e40e41c8-6677-45b6-9dd5-eebb9b9ef452.jpg/r0_86_5506_3197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg