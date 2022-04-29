sport, local-sport,

Playing without pressure has been the key to Melrose's fantastic return to Division 1. Five wins from six games have the Purple Army sitting second on the ladder as the season's surprise package. "At least seven players have been here since we were getting smashed 20-plus to nil," Alex Davis said. "As a core group, we've been together for a long time and we all get along well. "Even if things aren't going well, we're all pretty chilled." ALSO IN SPORT: Michele Bent is playing for the first time in 10 years. "I don't feel like the team's too concerned about winning," she said. "Of course we enjoy winning but it's more about us having fun and it's really nice to be in a team like that." Eleven different players have scored Melrose's 36 league goals so far. "We always struggled in the final third but with a couple of players coming in this year, it's helped us fire," Davis said. "We're now getting a reward for all those hard years and it feels like everything has come together."

