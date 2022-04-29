sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has confirmed a rotation policy with his older players in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies have seven players aged 30 or over, including Reid himself, who turned 33 yesterday, while fellow power forward Michael Newton was 35 on Wednesday. The pair and midfielder Matt Kelly (34) missed last week's 132-point caning of Corowa-Rutherglen. "It will certainly come into our thinking (resting players), we still want to get games in our young guys," he revealed. Wing-half-forward Harry Hewitt will become the third youngster to debut this season after Fraser Holland-Dean and Lachie Bray. "Harry's really skilful, a good mover and a good size, about that 190cm midfield-type," Reid confirmed. The Pies welcome back Liam McVeigh from suspension in Saturday's away game against North Albury. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, popular Hoppers' stalwart Clint Gilson will play his 100th club game in reserve grade. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

