The departure of Josh Masters has left a gaping hole in Wangaratta's midfield ahead of their 'must-win' clash against Boomers. Masters rejoined the Devils in the summer but has accepted an offer to play for a side in Melbourne. His exit, plus an ankle injury to Kai Lyster, has left coach Daniel Vasilevski with plenty to ponder as Wangaratta prepare to host the league leaders on Sunday. "Josh was training with a side in Melbourne, just to keep his fitness up," Vasilevski explained. "They were putting a bit of pressure on him to sign and he said he's going to sign. "It's a better opportunity for him playing in a stronger league and I wish him all the best. "But it's also left a big hole in our midfield where he was one of our stronger, more physical players, so now we need to shift a few players around and maybe even find another midfielder." Wangaratta thrashed Albury City 7-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night but the win came at a price, with Lyster and Connor Delaney both forced out of the game before half-time. Vasilevksi's side scored five goals in the space of 20 minutes as City capitulated at Jelbart Park, with Dan Kelly completing a hat-trick before the break and Adam Burchell scoring twice to add to his treble from the 4-1 league win away to Melrose on Sunday. Having followed up their round one win over Albury United with surprise back-to-back losses, it's now three straight wins in all competitions for the joint-champions, who have scored 16 goals in the process. "I couldn't put my finger on why we weren't getting the results but after watching us play a few more games, it's coming down to being clinical in front of goal," Vasilevski said. "We probably had more chances than Cobram but they took theirs better than we did. "It was the same against Albury City at home. "We've been a bit unsettled, chopping and changing players but now that we've settled a bit and played a bit more football, we're starting to find our groove. "That midfield is a bit of a problem though." ALSO IN SPORT: Boomers start Sunday's game two points clear at the top having won four on the bounce since losing at home to Albury City. They've scored seven goals in three of those games and boast the league's leading marksman in Kye Halloway, who has 10 to his name already. "We know the importance of this game," Vasilevski said. "If we want to finish top of the league, this is a must-win so we can keep in touch with the top three. "Boomers have always pushed us to our best and I'm sure this game will be no different."

