community,

A Wodonga brother-and-sister duo are enlisting the help of their family and school community to raise awareness for a genetic disease they have had since they were toddlers. School children Sage and Liam Wilson, aged 12 and 10, both have neurofibromatosis (NF), the most commonly diagnosed genetic neurological condition in Australia. Their mum, Vanessa Engel, has been advocating for better awareness of NF for years. "I post it out on social media, I tell everyone about," she said. "I just don't understand how so many people don't know about it. I was one of those people when I didn't have any kids." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Engel said although the disease affected everyone differently, for her children the tumours were not cancer. "It's not the cancer that you're scared of, it's the placement of these tumours," she said. One child is born with NF every three days. It is a set of three complex conditions that cause tumours to form on nerve cells, under the skin and deep in the body. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/3eb89325-b339-4bca-9162-b950664ed1a3.jpg/r0_271_6069_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg