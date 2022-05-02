news, court-and-crime,

Shoppers at a central Albury shopping centre watched horrified as two women fought outside a supermarket, a court has heard. The fight, which left the victim with severe swelling to her eye, was started by Glenroy mother-of-two Kellie Anne Lindsay-Tresure. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told on Monday that Lindsay-Tresure had targeted the victim in the wake of bad blood between neighbours. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McLaughlin heard there were issues between Lindsay-Tresure's partner and the woman, who both lived in Matra Place. This dispute was how Lindsay-Tresure, 22, also came to know the other woman. Police said the victim was scanning her items at the Woolworths self-serve checkouts on March 17 about 11.30am when she glanced around and saw Lindsay-Tresure "staring" and smiling back. The woman did not immediately recognise Lindsay-Tresure. MORE COURT STORIES However, when she did moments later, she asked Lindsay-Tresure: "What are you smiling at? Why the f--- would I want to be smiling at you?" Lindsay-Tresure responded in kind, telling the woman: "If you don't like it you can f--- off." Soon after, the victim walked past Lindsay-Tresure. "As she did this, the accused has swung her left hand at the victim, impacting her left eye. Not knowing what had hit her, the victim looked at the accused and the pair began grappling." The women fell to the floor, at which point they were approached by an off-duty officer who separated them before calling police. "I'm going to get charged," Lindsay-Tresure told police. "She got up in my face so I pushed her." Lindsey-Tresure was convicted and fined $680 and put on a six-month community corrections order.

