sport, australian-rules-football,

The injury curse for another of the league's high profile recruits has struck with Myrtleford's Nick Warnock injured again in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Warnock underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday night and is expected to receive the results back on Thursday. "From what I can gather there's a tear or two just under the armpit," he offered. "I don't think it's anything major, but I could be out for anywhere between two or maybe four-five matches. "The ball was kicked up on the wing, I got to the bloke half late, I tried to wrap my arm around him and spoil, the impact must have smashed through the wrong spot, there wasn't any pain to start, but then the pain came on." His debut had lasted just 15 minutes. Warnock had already missed the Saints first four games. "About eight weeks ago I was training by myself in Benalla and was striding out, so nothing too strenuous, and I tore the intramuscular tendon in my calf," he revealed. Warnock joined the Saints after nine straight seasons at Benalla. The 193cm key forward played in the Goulburn Valley outfit's 2015 premiership and was a long-time interleague representative. An outstanding contested mark, Warnock was recruited to complement fellow tall Ryley Sharp in the forward line. "It's been frustrating, coming to a new club you obviously want to have a dream start, in terms of your body, to allow you to try and play well, I'm looking forward to hopefully stringing some games together," he remarked about his cursed run of injury. Yarrawonga recruit Michael Gibbons has also been dogged by a calf complaint. Despite Warnock's injury, the Saints were still able to topple Albury by 19 points. ALSO IN SPORT They've now jumped above the Tigers to hold down third spot, on percentage, with that performance setting up a crackerjack clash against undefeated Wangaratta on May 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/c9d9f868-b83b-4241-a6b8-e981feb1ed35.jpg/r0_235_4712_2897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg