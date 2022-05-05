news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of killing a woman at a North East caravan park last year has entered not guilty pleas, with the matter to be fast tracked to the Supreme Court. Ricky John Williams faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday on a video link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre. He is charged with murdering Carmen Niklaus at the Everton Caravan and Tourist Park on December 6 last year. Lawyer Sally Wilson said the matter would be sent straight to the Supreme Court, skipping the need for a committal. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrate Ian Watkins said he had considered the brief of evidence, which he said was of sufficient weight to support a conviction. He issued warnings to Williams and asked how he was pleading. "I want to plead not guilty today your honour," Williams replied. Williams, who appeared before court with short hair and a long beard, will face a directions hearing in the Melbourne Supreme Court on May 18. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

